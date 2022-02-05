Canada: Ontario Premier Doug Ford Says Anti-vaccine Protests Has Become An 'occupation'

Ahead of the Toronto convoy protest in Canada on Saturday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday, 4 February, asserted that he has full confidence in the police to handle the situation, CP24 reported. Doug Ford called the protest happening in Ottawa "unacceptable" and insisted that the protests have now become an "occupation."

"It’s not a protest anymore. It’s become an occupation,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford was quoted by AP as saying. “It’s time for this to come to an end," he added.

He made the statement during a virtual news conference with Canada's premiers on Friday. The statement of Doug Ford comes as people have been protesting against the country's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Ford highlighted that he has been in contact with Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ottawa Major Jim Watson to offer whatever help they require. Insisting that there will be "zero tolerance" for acts of violence, Ford said that protesters are affecting local businesses in a "big way" and stated that it is time for the situation to end. He highlighted that they do not like lockdown or public health measures, but added that "they are necessary," as per the CP24 news report.

Protesters to gather at Queen's Park

Protesters are expected to reach Toronto on Saturday (local time) and will gather at Queen's Park. The authorities have closed part of University Avenue in preparation for the protest so that emergency services have access to Hospital Row, as per the news report.

Authorities have told the people that during the protest, there could be a large police presence in the downtown core. Meanwhile, GoFundMe announced that it will cut off funding for the organisers and added that they had suspended the fundraising effort. The GoFundMe in the statement further added, “No further funds will be directly distributed," according to the AP report.

Protests against anti-vaccine mandate

Thousands of people have been protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions that have been imposed in Canada. The protesters have been blocking traffic around Parliament hill, as per the AP report.

Organisers have raised millions for the cross-Canada "freedom truck convoy" against vaccine mandates. Protesters have said that they won't stop the protest until all mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are removed. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have been moved to a secret location due to concerns arising from the protests.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP/@Fordnation/Twitter)