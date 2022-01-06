Canada PM Justin Trudeau Hits Out At Anti-vaxxers Amid Rising COVID Cases; Read Statement

As the cases of COVID-19 fueled by the Omicron variant is continuously rising in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lashed out at anti-vaxxers, claiming that Canadians are "angry" with them. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, January 5, he stated that it's not just about governments and health workers being unhappy that some Canadians still refuse to be vaccinated, it's fellow Canadians as well. "People are unhappy because cancer treatments and elective procedures are being postponed because beds are filled with people who refuse to be vaccinated. People get enraged when they learn that we are currently in lockdowns or under severe public health restrictions owing to the risk posed by unvaccinated people," The PM added as per CTV News.

According to the report, new case counts have reached record highs across the country in recent weeks, triggering a new wave of restrictions aimed at relieving the strain on already overburdened healthcare systems and testing facilities. Lawmakers and public health authorities have been continuously appealing to people in the country to get vaccinated. They are also undertaking efforts to run campaigns meant to educate, encourage, and refute vaccine myths across the country.

Over 87% of people are fully vaccinated in Canada

More than 87% of people in the country, aged 12 and above, are completely immunised, according to the latest federal data. However, millions of Canadians have also opted out of even a single dose of COVID-19, the Canadian news outlet reported. When asked if a new approach is needed after French President Emmanuel Macron stated he wants to "piss off" unvaccinated people, Trudeau said he, like many Canadians, is annoyed by anti-vaxxers and that it's not too late for them to do the right thing. "I can assure you that even today, front-line health professionals will be pleased to give you the first dose of vaccine, because they would much prefer giving you a vaccine injection than intubate you in an ICU," the PM added as per CTV News.

COVID cases likely to surge as country witnesses community spread: Health Officer

According to Dr Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO), the COVID-19 cases, driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, are likely to spike soon as the country witnesses community spread. She raised concerns about the Omicron variant alongside the Delta strain, which is already wreaking havoc in the country. We are seeing community transmission, possibly in its early stage but this can rapidly escalate in the days to come," said Dr. Ram as quoted by Xinhua.

