Canada PM Trudeau Wants Body Cameras For Police To Overcome Public Distrust In Forces

In a bid to overcome public distrust in the forces of law and order, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that he wants Canadian police forces across the country to wear body cameras. According to reports, the Canadian PM claimed that there was a lot of distrust among the public towards the police forces, and the presence of body cameras might help restore people's trust in them.

Body cameras to be a step towards transparency

As per reports, following large scale anti-racism protests and demonstrations against police brutality, the Canadian PM said that bold action is needed in an effort to effectively tackle the problems of racism and discrimination against black Canadians and indigenous Canadians.

Trudeau, during his daily briefings, also added that he had spoken to Brenda Lucki, head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and one of the things that they had discussed was the adoptation of body cameras by Royal Canadia Mounted Police (RCMP). Trudeau believes that the move would be a great step towards ensuring transparency.

The RCMP is a federal force and is deployed in eight out of the 10 provinces in Canada. However, the two most populous areas, Ontario and Quebec, have their own police forces. Trudeau also shared that the government is working on other programs to improve the way the RCMP worked; however, the Canadian PM did not share any details on the same.

Trudeau joins anti-racism protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the Black Lives Matter (BLM) rally on Friday, June 5, in a show of strength to victims and families participating in the protests across the country's border.

Trudeau's act of solidarity comes after the tragic death of George Floyd, who was assaulted by a former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin who pinned Floyd to the ground and placed a knee on his neck for close to 9 minutes while he interrogated him, resulting in the tragic death of the victim under the cop's brutality.

Trudeau joined the protest and took a knee during the BLM protests in Ottawa on Parliament Hill on Friday, along with demonstrators. The Canadian PM who was seen wearing a black cloth mask was asked to kneel by other protestors as a sign of support.