Trudeau Calls For An End To Discrimination By Canadian Police Against People Of Color

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on June 5 said that discriminations by Canadian police against indigenous people and people of colour need to come to an end. The Canadian PM made this statement after it was reported that police shot and killed an indigenous woman and the surfacing of a video that showed officers driving their vehicle in an indigenous man.

Discrimination 'needs to end'

Justin Trudeau’s comments come amidst heightened tensions in its neighbouring country the United States after the death of an unarmed black man in police custody sparked nationwide protests. During his statement to local media, Trudeau said that many Canadians feel fear and anxiety when they see a law enforcement official instead of feeling safe and reassured.

Trudeau added that racial inequality and prejudice is something that a lot of Canadians are realizing is an ugly reality and that it is something that Canada needs to end and is currently working on.

As per reports, the two incidents that triggered Trudeau’s comments were when local officers shot and killed Chantel Moore, 26, while they were conducting a wellness check. In the other incident, a video shared on social media showed a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer knocking down an indigenous man with his car door and then arresting him. The officer is now under investigation.

Trudeau wants to fight racism

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and leaders of opposition parties vowed on June 1 to fight racism at home as protests across the United States continued over the death of a black man in police custody. During a regular news conference, Trudeau addressed “young black Canadians” and said that the government will always with them to keep talking meaningful action to fight racism and discrimination in every form.

Trudeau’s statement comes after thousands of people staged peaceful demonstrations in Toronto over the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old black woman who fell from her balcony in police presence. Other Canadian cities also held peaceful protests but some of the protesters in Montreal smashed windows and set fires on May 31.

