Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Vows To Fight Racism, Discrimination At Home

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and leaders of opposition parties vowed on June 1 to fight racism at home as protests across the United States continued over the death of a black man in police custody. During a regular news conference, Trudeau addressed “young black Canadians” saying the government will always with them to keep talking meaningful action to fight racism and discrimination in every form.

“I hear your worries, your anger, your pain. I hear you when you say that this reminds you of painful experiences of racism and discrimination. I am listening,” said Trudeau.

Trudeau’s statement comes after thousands of people staged peaceful demonstrations in Toronto over the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old black woman who fell from her balcony in police presence. Other Canadian cities also held peaceful protests but some of the protesters in Montreal smashed windows and set fires on May 31.

“By standing together - and denouncing the few who would try to derail these demonstrations - Canadians are sending the message that they will never tolerate injustice,” said the Canadian Prime Minister.

Read: Trudeau Backs National Sick Leave Plan As Canada Prepares For Possible Second COVID Wave

'Discrimination is real'

Trudeau said that the situation unfolding south of the border is also having an impact at home and for far too many Canadians, the images and stories coming out of the US are all too familiar. He added that anti-black racism, unconscious bias, and systematic discrimination is real and it happens in Canada.

The 48-year-old Liberal leader emphasised that the government and allies must do the hard work needed to listen and learn and ensure that everyone is safe and respected. He said the status-quo, where people face violence because of the colour of their skin, is unacceptable.

“And as Canadians. We must continue to build a better country that is more equitable for everyone,” he added.

Read: George Floyd Death: Nike Takes Bold Stance With Latest 'Don't Do It' Campaign