George Floyd's Brother Makes Plea Against Violence, Says 'let's Do This Another Way'

As the United States continues to be gripped with violence over the death of George Floyd, his brother Terrence Floyd made an emotional plea against the mayhem at the same spot a police officer kneeled on George’s neck. On June 1, after consecutive days of demonstrations posing unforeseen challenges for state governments, Terrence asked the crowd, “What are you all doing?” and added that destruction is “not going to bring my brother back”.

From angered protesters vandalising public property to police retaliating with tear gas, from imposing curfews to calling for National Guard, the United States is rocked with violence while also handling the coronavirus outbreak. Terrence, wearing the facemask with his brother’s image on it, told the demonstrators in Minnesota that he ‘understands’ everyone's grief but asked them to not adhere to violence. The latest symbol of racial discrimination in America, George Floyd's brother, dropped to his knees at the spot where the incident took place last week, which was comparatively calmer than other areas in the paralysed city.

Terrence cited himself and said if he is not “blowing up stuff” and choosing to keep the entire community intact in the face of the tragedy, then what are the supporters doing on the streets because it will not result in any positive outcome. Therefore, he suggested, "let's do this another way".

“I understand y’all are upset. I doubt y’all are half as upset as I am,” said Terrence Floyd, who lives in New York. “So if I’m not over here blowing up stuff, if I’m not over here messing up my community, then what are y’all doing? What are y’all doing? Y’all doing nothing. Because that’s not going to bring my brother back at all.”

“In every case of police brutality, the same thing has been happening. Y’all protest, y’all destroy stuff. ... Let’s do this another way,” he said, encouraging the crowd to vote and to educate themselves. “Let’s switch it up, y’all.”

George Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody and the video of the incident spread rage across the United States while the country was already battling the global health crisis. In the viral footage, the police officer, who has now been arrested, could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. All four police officers involved in 46-year-old’s arrest have been fired and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a federal civil rights inquiry. US President Donald Trump, who has said that he stands for justice, has threatened the 'outsiders' for the violence.

(With AP inputs)