Canada Seeks Carbon Neutrality By 2050; Trudeau Says 'It's Ambitious, But It's Possible'

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday announced the draft legislation which will allow the country to be carbon neutral by 2050 has been submitted. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, 'Net-zero emissions by 2050. It's ambitious-but it's possible, it's necessary, and it's exactly what we are going to do.' As per international media reports, Justin Trudeau while speaking to local reporters said that the Greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced if the country wants to reach the target of net-zero carbon emission by 2050.

Net-zero emissions by 2050. It’s ambitious - but it’s possible, it’s necessary, and it’s exactly what we’re going to do. For more on our plan to support jobs and build a cleaner future and more competitive economy, tune in now: https://t.co/1gkH9X2Nbo — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 19, 2020

Justin Trudeau: 'Net-zero emission by 2050'

We don’t have to choose between the environment and the economy. Achieving net-zero emissions will be good for both - and it’ll be good for our kids and grandkids, too. More on the legislation we introduced today and the jobs and opportunities it’ll bring: https://t.co/AYXS5rQV8T — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 19, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Canada's PM said that this initiative of achieving 'net-zero' carbon emission will not only be beneficial for the environment and economy, but it will be good for humans as well. Speaking further about his proposal to the government, Trudeau stated that there is nothing in the draft which would prevent future governments from winding back his proposal. It will be up to the people of Canada to choose whether they want a government that is serious about the fight against climate change or not, he added.

Paris Climate Change accord - COP21

On December 12, 2015, the Paris Agreement was adopted by nearly every nation across the world including India and Canada to address climate change and its negative impacts. The deal signed in the Paris Agreement aimed to reduce the global greenhouse gas emissions to lower the global temperature. when the agreement was ratified, Canada has committed to reducing carbon emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 as compared with 2005 levels. The latest proposal made by Canada's Prime Minister to seek carbon neutrality aims to force the government to fix carbon emissions reduction targets in every 5 years from 2030.

