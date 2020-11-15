Canada PM Justin Trudeau Shares 'Happy Diwali' Video; Lights Diya, Touts Light Vs Darkness

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday, November 14, extended Diwali greetings to those celebrating the festival of lights. Trudeau took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video where he is wishing Diwali to people. “Happy Diwali! I know celebrations will look different this year, but the message at the heart of the day - that light, hope, and knowledge will always triumph over darkness, evil, and ignorance - remains the same, and it has never been more important”, he wrote in the caption. He also released a statement on Diwali.

Happy Diwali! I know celebrations will look different this year, but the message at the heart of the day - that light, hope, and knowledge will always triumph over darkness, evil, and ignorance - remains the same, and it has never been more important. https://t.co/HBAydTSaiW pic.twitter.com/KrVU18DKLz — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 14, 2020

The statement read, “Today, we join Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights. To celebrate this holiday, families and friends would normally gather to pray, exchange gifts, share meals, and light up their homes with diyas. Celebrations will look different this year as we continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic, but at their heart is a message that has never been more important: light, good, and knowledge will always triumph over darkness, evil, and ignorance”.

The Prime Minister urged that Diwali is the opportunity to recognize the efforts of various communities to make a more resilient country. He said, “I also want to take a moment to thank everyone working on the front lines in health care, our essential services, and the local organizations that have been there for us”. He further added, “I encourage you to continue to follow your local public health guidelines so that we can keep our communities safe. And together, we will continue to build a Canada that is fairer, safer, and more inclusive for everyone”.

On Friday, November 13, Trudeau participated in a virtual version of the annual Diwali celebrations as he lit a diya from his office in Parliament Hill. He also made a tweet saying “Diwali reminds us that truth, light, and goodness will always prevail. To celebrate that hopeful message and mark this important festival, I joined a virtual celebration earlier this evening. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating”.

Diwali reminds us that truth, light, and goodness will always prevail. To celebrate that hopeful message and mark this important festival, I joined a virtual celebration earlier this evening. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating! pic.twitter.com/2xLrqPW68u — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 13, 2020

