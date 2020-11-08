'Looking Forward To Working Together': Justin Trudeau Congratulates Biden On US Poll Win

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated president-elect Joe Biden on his win in the U.S. presidential election on Saturday. Calling the relationship both the countries share 'unique', he took to Twitter and he said that he is “really looking forward to working together” with Biden and Harris.

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

The statement read, “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America. Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship – one that is unique on the world stage. Our shared geography, common interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties make us close friends, partners, and allies. We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world."

“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together," it further said.

Canada and US relations

Canada is one of America’s closest allies. However, Trump had jeopardised the relationship by threatening tariffs on cars and steel. Recently, the US President had even called Canadian PM Justin Trudeau "weak" and "dishonest". Trump’s tone of attacks on Canada in the last four years has left a bitter taste. A former senior foreign policy adviser to Trudeau, Roland Paris said, "He’s been willing to threaten Canada with dire consequences in a way we have never seen before”.

Canada is a trade-dependent country and Trump’s move to rip up the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and call to impose a 25 percent tariff on the auto sector pose an existential threat to the nation. According to Associated Press, around 75 percent of Canada’s exports go to the US and the two countries, along with Mexico, had also reached a new trade agreement. However, soon after, Trump announced a new tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum. While calling the US President an "unpredictable nightmare", Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, said that the government and the overwhelming majority of Canadians are looking and hoping for Trump’s defeat. According to a recent poll, only 20 percent of those polled said that they trusted Trump to do what is right regarding world affairs. Some Canadian analysts have also complained that the Trump administration did little to back their country, including when China detained two Canadians in apparent retaliation for Ottawa’s arrest of a top Chinese tech executive wanted on a US warrant.

(Image Credits: AP)