Canada To Spend $2 Billion On Medical Gear Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian government has reportedly decided to spend $2 billion on procuring medical supplies. According to reports, Canada has ordered businesses to retool factories so that they may be able to provide urgently needed diagnostic testing kits, ventilators and personal protective gear for medical professionals.

Urgent need for Personal Protective Gear

As per reports, the money will be used in both Canada and abroad. Canada has recently shown interest in acquiring thousands of ventilators and millions of surgical masks. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly expects shipment of personal protective equipment to begin arriving in days.

According to reports, Trudeau on March 31 said that the demand for these products around the world was going up and therefore Canada had to ensure that it managed to keep up. Trudeau also added that the bulk of the purchasing ill be done on behalf of the provinces and terrorises as well.

Read: Canadian PM: We Have Had More Success In Getting People To Self-isolate

Read: Canada Effectively Nationalizing Private Payrolls Amid Virus

As per reports, experts have said that the lack of protective gear such as masks, gloves, gowns and other personal protective equipment for medical professionals is one of the most urgent problems facing Canada. Front-line health workers in Canada have claimed that they have had to ration their personal protective gear due to fears of them running out and the workers risking infection.

As per reports, Canada has been plagued by major shortages in test kits as well as laboratory backlogs since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Shortages have forced officials in provinces like British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario to test only a small section of the population such as those with severe illness, health-care workers or long-term care residents.

Read: Canada Raises Objection At US' Decision To Deploy Troops On Border Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Read: Fragment Of Ancient Lost Continent Discovered Off The Coast Of Canada: Study

Prime Minister Trudeau on March 31 said that the Canadian government has struck a deal with two Canadian startups. The startups will provide almost one million coronavirus testes and produce 500 ventilators in the coming months.

(Image Credit AP)