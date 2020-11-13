Canada Widens Door For Hong Kong Immigrants, Will Give Asylum Despite China's New Law

Amid the rising tensions between Ottawa and Beijing, the Canadian government on November 12 rolled out new streams of measures to help Hong Kong residents to come to their country. A day after Canada criticised China’s decision to disqualify four elected pro-democracy lawmakers from Hong Kong legislature, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced that Canada will allow Hong Kongers who make asylum claims to go ahead even if they are charged under new national security law imposed by Beijing.

“No one will be disqualified from making a legitimate asylum claim in Canada by sole virtue of having been charged under the new national security law,” Mendicino said at a news conference. He also noted that crimes that would be recognised under Canadian law won’t be a barrier. “We see a silver lining — a silver lining for young Hong Kongers,” he said.

According to Global News, the new measures target young, educated Hong Kongers and were billed as part of the government’s plan to increase skilled immigration to fill jobs in key sectors including healthcare and technology. It will also see open work permits issued for three years for Hong Kongers who have graduated from either a recognised Canadian or overseas post-secondary institution in the last five years. Further, the new measures have also created a new pathway to permanent residency for Hong Kongers who are in Canada and meet specific eligibility criteria like minimum language and education levels and a year of work experience in the country.

Canada ‘concerned’ about China’s security law

The measure will come into effect next year and it will, additionally, also make two procedural changes to existing asylum laws. First, the measure will waive the one-year waiting period for a failed asylum applicant from Hong Kong to apply for another assessment of their claim. Second, the measure makes it clear no charges laid under the national security law or against pro-democracy protestors in massive demonstrations against the Chinese regime dating back to last summer will be considered a legitimate ground for disqualifying applicants without other charges that are recognised in Canada.

While speaking to the reporters, Mendicino also “reassured Canadians and Canadian permanent residents in Hong Kong that they can return to Canada at any time, and any documents they require will be expedited”.

He added, “We find ourselves at a challenging moment. Canada remains deeply concerned about China’s passage of the new national security law. We have unequivocally stated that this legislation and the unilateral powers within it are in direct conflict with China’s international obligations”.

