Canada Sword Attacker Wanted To Cause As Much Damage Possible: Police Chief

The 24-year-old man who went on a stabbing spree in Canada's Quebec City on Halloween night wanted to kill as many as possible, said City Police Chief Robert Pigeon. The man identified as Carl Girouard, dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a sword-like weapon, killed two people on October 31 and injured at least five others near Parliament Hill in the historic Old Quebec neighbourhood. The attacker was later arrested near Espace 400e business park in Quebec City shortly before 1:00 a.m.

Read: At Least Two Dead, Five Injured In Stabbing Incident In Canada's Quebec; Suspect Arrested

According to Canada's state-owned channel CBC, Girouard made an appearance before a judge via video conferencing on Sunday, where he was charged with two counts of homicide and five counts of attempted murder. The Quebec City police Chief confirmed that Girouard has no links with any terrorist group, adding the gruesome attacks he carried out on Saturday were premeditated and he apparently chose his victims randomly. Pigeon informed that Girouard had talked about carrying out a violent act five years ago in a "medical context".

Read: France Church Attack: UN Chief Antonio Guterres Condemns 'heinous' Knife Attack In Nice

'Support & sympathies to victims'

The two people who were killed on Saturday night were identified by the City police as Francois Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61. The police in a statement reiterated its support and sympathies for the victims and those close to the victims of the tragic event that occurred on October 31 in the Old Quebec area.

Read: France: 3 Dead In Knife Attack Outside Church In Nice; Mayor Calls It ‘terrorist Attack’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to his official Twitter handle to condemn the attack and also wished the injured full recovery. The Prime Minister thanked all the first responders, who provided critical help in the lead up to the attack. Canada's Public Security Minister said she was devasted when she first learned about the attack on Sunday morning. The National Assembly of Canada lowered its flag to half-mast in honour of the victims.

My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two people killed in last night’s horrific attack in Quebec City. I’m also wishing a full recovery to the injured. We’re keeping you in our thoughts and will be there for you. To all the first responders, thank you for your critical work. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 1, 2020

Read: French Police: 2 Dead In Knife Attack Near Church In Nice

