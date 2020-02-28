Canada To 'soon' Stop Providing Security Funding To Prince Harry, Meghan

The federal government has confirmed on February 27 that Canada will soon stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to international media reports, it was the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) that has been providing assistance to the couple since their arrival in Canada “intermittently since November 2019”. The couple will also formally step down as senior members of the Royal family on March 31 and will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. However, these arrangements will be reportedly reviewed after 12 months.

Canada's federal Public Safety Minister, Bill Blair has said in a statement that since the RCMP has been engaged with the British officials from the very beginning regarding the security considerations, but the assistance to Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will cease in coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status”. He had also said that the couple's announcement presented the Canadian government with a "unique and unprecedented set of circumstances".

On January 8, Meghan and Harry announced that they were stepping back as senior Royals and will move to North America with their son Archie to live a financially independent life. The royals are currently living in Canada as they prepare to drop their titles and quit monarchy. The couple arrived in Canada in late January where they have reportedly settled into a seaside home in Victoria in British Columbia.

Soon after arriving in North America, the couple issued a legal warning to the media after a picture of Meghan walking her dog was published in a local tabloid. Earlier, in October last year, the royal couple had revealed their struggles with the media spotlight. Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan have been banned from using the names, "Sussex Royals" after their formal exit.

'Just call me Harry'

Confirmation by the Canadian government of ceasing to provide security to the couple came days after Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry had reportedly asked people to address him as just “Harry”. Harry, along with his wife Meghan was at the event for the final round of public engagements before both of them step back from their royal duties. The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II will stop using ‘His Royal Highness’ title from the end of March after the couple stops being “working royals”.

However, while attending a recent conference in Edinburgh for his sustainable tourism project, Travelyst, the Duke was already seen observing informal speech, international media reported. Ayesha Hazarika, the host of the event reportedly in her introduction at the event said that the Prince had made it he wants to be called Harry. “so ladies and gentlemen -- please give a big, warm Scottish welcome to Harry," she added.

