Prince Harry, Meghan 'banned' From Using 'Sussex Royal', Netizens Suggest New Brand Names

UK News

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be 'banned' from using the 'Sussex Royal' label, several internet users came through and suggested 'new brand' name.

Prince Harry

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be 'banned' from using the 'Sussex Royal' label, several internet users suggested 'new brand' name. According to international media reports, the Buckingham Palace said that it is no longer tenable for the couple to keep the word 'royal' in their branding as it is inconsistent. The couple will be formally stepping down as senior royal members from March 31 and they will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II thereafter. 

READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Fix March 31 For Royal Exit

READ: Margot Robbie Supports Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Decision Of Leaving Royal Family

Word 'royal' needs to be reviewed

While speaking to an international media outlet, a source from Buckingham Palace said that as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'royal' in this context, needed to be 'reviewed'.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already spent thousands of pounds on the new Sussex Royal website and they have also registered the label as a global trademark for a range of items. Furthermore, the couple has also taken steps to set up their own charitable organisation named Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, now they will reportedly need to re-brand.

READ: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sack All Staff Members In UK: Report

READ: Prince Harry Admits Undergoing Therapy To Cope With Mother's Death

