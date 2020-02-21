Prince Harry, Meghan 'banned' From Using 'Sussex Royal', Netizens Suggest New Brand Names

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be 'banned' from using the 'Sussex Royal' label, several internet users suggested 'new brand' name. According to international media reports, the Buckingham Palace said that it is no longer tenable for the couple to keep the word 'royal' in their branding as it is inconsistent. The couple will be formally stepping down as senior royal members from March 31 and they will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II thereafter.

So they can’t use #SussexRoyal, fine. The best way to REALLY get their own back on the Royal Family now is for Harry to take his mother’s maiden name. And a new brand is born. MARKLE AND SPENCER. #HarryandMeghan — Vittoria Gallagher (@Vitt2tsnoc) February 19, 2020

I have a feeling that right now someone at the head office of H&M is sitting there writing a letter that starts with “I’m incredibly sorry but H&M is already taken”... @hm @hmusa #harryandmegan #SussexRoyal pic.twitter.com/5UTDoqXOp6 — Kelly Mathews (@allthingsregal) February 19, 2020

They could do H&M for the younger market! — Cllr Paul Penlington (@CllrPenlington) February 19, 2020

Ragland-Spencer has a nice ring to it. — d.b.🌸 (@DBrown99944) February 19, 2020

Word 'royal' needs to be reviewed

While speaking to an international media outlet, a source from Buckingham Palace said that as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'royal' in this context, needed to be 'reviewed'.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already spent thousands of pounds on the new Sussex Royal website and they have also registered the label as a global trademark for a range of items. Furthermore, the couple has also taken steps to set up their own charitable organisation named Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, now they will reportedly need to re-brand.

