Prince Harry Asks People To Call Him 'Harry,' Days Before 'Royal Exit'

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry on February 26 has reportedly asked people to address him as just “Harry”. Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle was at the event for the final round of public engagements before both of them step back from their royal duties. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to formally split from royal family on March 31.

Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop using ‘His Royal Highness’ title from the end of March after the couple stops being “working royals”. However, while attending a recent conference in Edinburgh for his sustainable tourism project, Travelyst, the Duke was already seen observing informal speech, international media reported. Ayesha Hazarika, the host of the event reportedly in her introduction at the event said that the Prince had made it he wants to be called Harry. “so ladies and gentlemen -- please give a big, warm Scottish welcome to Harry," she added.

The royal exit

On January 8, Meghan and Harry announced that they were stepping back as senior royals and will move to North America with their son Archie to live a financially independent life. The royals are currently living in Canada as they prepare to drop their titles and quit monarchy. The couple arrived in Canada in late January where they have reportedly settled into a seaside home in Victoria in British Columbia.

Soon after arriving in Canada, the couple issued a legal warning to the media after a picture of Meghan walking her dog was published in a local tabloid. Earlier, in October last year, the royal couple had revealed their struggles with the media spotlight. Meghan Markle had also admitted that motherhood was difficult for her with the media's constant interest. Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan have been banned from using the names, "Sussex Royals" after their formal exit.

