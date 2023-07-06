Canadian PM Trudeau Says 'India Is Wrong', Defends Khalistani Float On Indira Gandhi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to have backed the Khalistani separatists settled in his country while ignoring the objections raised by India on a float depicting the assassination of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi. In a conversation with a local reporter, the Canadian PM was asked about whether he is putting up a "soft" front while dealing with such extremism because the pro-Khalistani community involved in it largely makes up his voter base.

Dismissing this, Trudeau said that the people who believe so are plainly "wrong". He then emphasised Canada's aim to strongly tackle violence and threats of terrorism. "They are wrong. Canada has always taken extremely seriously violence and threats of violence, we have always taken serious action against terrorism and we always will," he asserted.

However, Trudeau also noted that the country welcomes people from diverse cultures and strongly supports freedom of expression. "We have an extremely diverse country and freedom of expression is something that we have but we will always make sure that we are pushing back against violence and extremism in all its forms," he added.

Khalistani terror rises in Canada

The Canadian PM's tactful remarks come at a period when his administration has silently watched increasing acts of violence by supporters of Khalistan. Pro-Khalistani posters targeting Indians have been widely visible, stirring fear and unrest in peaceful communities.

Designated Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead on June 19 in Canada’s Vancouver. His death sparked a surge of hateful activities, both in the real world and online. In the wake of this, Canada assured India this week of the safety of its envoys, many of whom were targeted in Khalistani posters.

"Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement, according to PTI. “Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8, which are unacceptable,” she added.