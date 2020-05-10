Canadian President Says He Is 'worried' As Coronavirus Cases Surge In Montreal

Canada has witnessed a drop in the number of coronavirus cases in recent times. However, the nation’s most populous city, Montreal still remains in a critical situation. As of now, nearly 67,702 people have contracted the lethal viral infection across the Canadian territory, out of which 4,693 have died and 31 249 have recovered.

Speaking about his electoral district, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on May 9 reportedly asserted that he was worried for the city, both as a Quebecer and as an MP. "About the situation going on in my riding, in the province, as I am concerned about Canadians coast to coast," he added. According to John Hopkins Univesity, Montreal’s cases account for a quarter of the total cases in the North American country.

On May 8, Quebec's public health institute released projections that stated that if Montreal reopened completely and social distancing restrictions were loosened, then it could lead to nearly 150 deaths per day. This comes as Quebec authorities recently extended the deadline for lifting lockdown measures from mid-May to May 25.

Trudeau warns Canadians

Meanwhile, Trudeau also warned the citizens that if regions across the North American country opened up prematurely, then the country could suffer a major setback. PM Trudeau also mentioned that the country reopening should only be gradual and that if proper measures are not followed, then the country will face a second wave that will send it back into confinement. “We are still in the emergency phase... The vast majority of Canadians continue to need to be very careful," he said.

Approximately three million Canadians reportedly lost their jobs since March which led to the country recording its second-highest unemployment rate ever. According to an international media report, currently, the country’s unemployment rate stands at 13 per cent, however, Statistics Canada said the rate would be even higher if those who were not actively looking for work were also included.

