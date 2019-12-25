Caroline Flack Old Tweet About Lamp Goes Viral After She’s Accused Of Hitting Boyfriend

English radio and television presenter Caroline Flack's old tweet about a lamp is going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. Caroline Flack was arrested on December 13 on charges of assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton. Caroline is accused of hitting her boyfriend with a table lamp after a heated argument with him. Caroline's violent move came after she read Lewis' text messages that led her to believe that he is having an affair.

The table lamp assault

Caroline's tweet which she posted in 2010 is now going viral after the court proceedings became public. Caroline in October 2010 posted about her love for her new lamp. The English radio and television presenter's followers have now found the old tweet and are connecting it with the recent incident. Caroline's boyfriend Lewis has denied the allegations that she had hit him with a lamp. However, the prosecutor argued that Lewis was covered in blood, while Caroline was shouting slurs when he called the operator for help.

Lewis said that he wanted to spend Christmas with his girlfriend but now they cannot as the court refused to lift her bail conditions, which currently ban them from having contact directly or indirectly. Lewis said that an argument is a part of every relationship and that Caroline never hit him with the lamp. Caroline has been asked to do community service until she appears in court again on January 20, 2020.

Caroline Flack began her career as a radio presenter and got her first break on television in 2002 sketch show Bo' Selecta. Flack went on to host many television reality shows including I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here NOW!, The Xtra Factor, Strictly Come Dancing, Love Island, The X Factor. She also hosted Big Brother's Big Mouth in 2008.

