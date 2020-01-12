Carrots & Sweet Potatoes Airdropped For Stranded Animals In Australia, Internet Lauds Move

The ongoing bushfires in Australia have left thousands of hungry animals stranded in their habitats. To combat the situation and bring relief to the animals, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service recently kickstarted 'Operation Rock Wallaby' under which the staff of the national parks is using helicopters to airdrop kilograms of carrots and sweet potatoes for the brush-tailed rock wallabies.

'One happy customer'

Matt Kean, New South Wales minister of Energy and Environment took to Twitter to share a picture of people airdropping food for the constantly declining animal population. Kean also said that while animals have managed to flee the fires they’re left out without a source of food. He added that the wallabies are already under stress from the ongoing drought, making survival challenging for them. Talking about the operation, Keane also revealed they'll be keeping an eye on the native species to check on their progress as part of the post-bushfire recovery process.

Operation Rock Wallaby 🦘- #NPWS staff today dropped thousands of kgs of food (Mostly sweet potato and carrots) for our Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby colonies across NSW 🥕🥕 #bushfires pic.twitter.com/ZBN0MSLZei — Matt Kean MP (@Matt_KeanMP) January 11, 2020

The ministry has in total dropped approximately 22,000 kg of vegetables and the internet is already lauding them for their efforts. Have a look:

Now that pic has made my day. — johnqgoh (@johnqgoh) January 12, 2020

Thank you Minister from the bottom of my heart for doing this. Much more of course will be needed to mitigate this ecological crisis. — Tim Stephens (@ProfTimStephens) January 11, 2020

Faith in humanity: 💯💯 — Sarah Pagano (@sarahpagano1228) January 12, 2020

Thank you for being humble enough to post this.

All Australians means them too. aye — Jen (@Jen55961410) January 12, 2020

