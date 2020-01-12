The Debate
Carrots & Sweet Potatoes Airdropped For Stranded Animals In Australia, Internet Lauds Move

Rest of the World News

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service recently commenced 'Operation Rock Wallaby' under which they are airdropping carrots and sweet potatoes to animals.

The ongoing bushfires in Australia have left thousands of hungry animals stranded in their habitats. To combat the situation and bring relief to the animals, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service recently kickstarted 'Operation Rock Wallaby' under which the staff of the national parks is using helicopters to airdrop kilograms of carrots and sweet potatoes for the brush-tailed rock wallabies. 

'One happy customer'

Matt Kean, New South Wales minister of Energy and Environment took to Twitter to share a picture of people airdropping food for the constantly declining animal population. Kean also said that while animals have managed to flee the fires they’re left out without a source of food. He added that the wallabies are already under stress from the ongoing drought, making survival challenging for them. Talking about the operation, Keane also revealed they'll be keeping an eye on the native species to check on their progress as part of the post-bushfire recovery process. 

Read: Firefighter Dies As Australia Works On Long-term Battle Plan

Read: Second Town On Kangaroo Island Evacuated

The ministry has in total dropped approximately 22,000 kg of vegetables and the internet is already lauding them for their efforts. Have a look:

Read: Australian PM Proposes National Review Into Bushfire Response

Read: Warne, Ponting To Captain Star-studded Teams In Bushfire Fundraiser Game

