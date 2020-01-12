Australian PM Proposes National Review Into Bushfire Response

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday announced that he will propose a national review in the response to the ongoing disaster after the raging bushfires claimed another life. Another firefighter was killed by a falling tree while battling the crisis overnight adding to the list of the casualties. Till now the fires have killed 28 people and over a billion animals.

According to international media, Morrison on Sunday said that he would propose a powerful judiciary enquiry known as the Royal Commission into the handling of the fires. In an interview, the Australian PM said that there is obviously a need for a national review of the bushfire response.

Morrison being criticised

Morrison further said that he thinks that it would be necessary to involve the royal commission. He added that he would take the proposal through the cabinet but it must be done with consultations with states and territories. Criticisms against Morrison for his response to the bushfires is increasing with the number of casualties. The Australian PM, who had till now been defending his government for its conservative climate policy said that his govt will work towards an improvement in curbing carbon emissions.

He also revealed that he plans to introduce a new policy which could strike a balance between Australia’s national economic interest and social interest. Though he rejected the criticism that his government has not done enough before the bushfire season started, he admitted that there could have been a different response to when the fire started. According to international media, he said that there are things he could have handled better on the ground. He also added that these are sensitive environments, there are very emotional environments; prime ministers are also flesh and blood too in how they engage with people.

A firefighter was killed by a falling tree while battling the Australian wildfire crisis overnight and prime minister Morrison said his government was adapting and building resilience to the fire danger posed by climate change. Bill Slade, one of the few professionals among mainly volunteer brigades battling blazes across southeast Australia — died on Saturday near Omeo in eastern Victoria state, Forest Fire Management Victoria Executive Director Chris Hardman said.