Cat Dressed In White Frock Is Latest Internet Sensation, Watch Video

A video of a cat has recently gone viral in which a woman can be seen performing ‘aarti’ on her pet feline after draping the cat in a white frock. The video, originally shared on the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok, has left the online community speechless and has garnished over 14,000 views.

Gesture significant as an expression for love.

The woman, dressed in a green saree, is seen performing the ritual on the cat as the cat is seen mounted on a chair patiently. She then places a tilak on the cat’s forehead.

cuddles gosalkar living her best life pic.twitter.com/ySgAXzUgJT — snow chicken (@saanukii) January 19, 2020

Twitter had some of the interesting reactions to the scene, some users asking if it was the cat’s birthday while others urged the woman to take ‘ashirvad’ from the cat. Some appreciated the cat’s dressing sense and said that the frock made her look very stylish. A user was impressed at the decorum of the cat, “I was waiting for the cat to swat away at the thali but this is pretty adorbs as well”, he wrote.

😍 — Naveen Sodem (@nisar_naveen) January 20, 2020

Today is my lucky day. — prasad (@stickers__7) January 20, 2020

lmfao me on my catto's bday — moshimoshi (@manseeitsmanasi) January 20, 2020

Internet abounds in adorable videos of the pets and the audience seemingly gives a bigger venue to the cuteness portrayed by these furry beings. Last week, a stray dog that visited an eatery for a year every night for food became an online sensation after the owner posted her video on TikTok calling her ‘Subway Sally’. Giovanni Luman, a New Mexico Subway employee made the TikTok video that reached over a 10 million views and was shared widely on the internet. The official subway outlet had also joined the discussion and had commented that Subway Sally made their dreams come true.

