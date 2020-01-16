Tiktok Video Of A Dog's Reaction To A Conch Shell Goes Viral; Check It Out

Tiktok is one of the most popular app, especially among the youngsters in India. Many came to fame and became a known name with the help of this social media platform. Often people share videos on the app and several of them goes viral. The new addition is dog reaction on a conch shell. Read to know more.

Also Read | Watch 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actor Shivangi Joshi’s Adorable TikTok Videos

Tiktok video of dog’s reaction on conch shell

A video uploaded by one of the user went viral in no time. In the video, a man is seen sitting and blowing a conch shell. What caught everyone attention was the dog’s reaction. As the man blows the shell, the dog joins him and howls. The dogs keep howling till the man kept blowing the shell and the two making sounds in 'jugalbandi'.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan And Amitabh Bachchan Wowed By TikTok Dancer, Share Video On Their Twitter

Also Read | Meet The Tamil Nadu Granny-grandson Duo Behind Viral TikTok Videos

The user has around 76.7k followers on his TikTok handle. His previous posts have around 100 hundred to 1 k likes. However, as the dog’s video went viral, it garnered around 424 k likes.

Dogs are among the most loved pet animals. They are always adored by people, be it in a video or in real. Dogs video on TikTok has gained much attention. Many tend to make a video with them in order to gain fame. People record different types of dog videos. Either they are sweet and showing love or bold and huge dogs. See some of the cute dog videos on TikTok.

Also Read | Tiktok Beauty Influencers And The 5 Best Hacks You Can Learn From Them

Also Read | The Hype House Is Every TikTokers Dream House; Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.