UK: 2000 Year Old Celtic Warrior's Remains Found Buried With Shield, Chariot, And Horses

A recent archaeological discovery in the United Kingdom is being hailed as the most important find of its kind. Archaeologists have discovered a remarkably well-preserved bronze shield which was buried alongside a Celtic warrior. Archaeologists have dated the find roughly 2,000 years old.

Remarkable discovery

Unearthed near Yorkshire, the well-preserved shield showcases a swirling pattern. Dr Melaine Giles from the University of Manchester has claimed that the shield is the 'most important discovery of the Millenium' in terms of British Celtic art. The Celtic warrior was buried with weapons and even a chariot complete with the skeletons of two upright horses. While more than 20 humans remains buried in chariots have been discovered near and around the site, none were found buried with horses until now/ Dr Melanie believes that the warrior was an important figure in his community. It is believed that the man was in his late 40's and lived between 320BC and 174BC.

According to reports, the gravesite with its magnitude and scale of preservation has no equal. According to researchers, this discovery will provide much greater insight into the Iron Age. The warrior was supposedly given a spectacular sendoff and placed behind his chariot. A researcher told local media that it was probably done because the deceased warrior's family probably believed the chariot would help him reach the afterlife, or be of use to him in the afterlife. The shield was most probably made by hammering the bronze sheet from the underside, the tool of war featured a spiralling patterned motif. The shield seemed well used to the archaeologists as there was a very visible slash made by a sword.

Iron Age Britain was a violent period of history that lasted from 800BC till 43AD. It was followed by the bronze age. Very little is known of the Iron Age as Brits left no written records.

