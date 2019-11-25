Pokemon: Sword And Shield Has Become One Of The Top Selling Games Ever In Its First Week

Fans of the iconic game Pokémon are very happy to see their favourite game top the charts. Its newest edition, Sword and Shield, turns out to be a grand success. Reportedly, the game has managed to sell over six million copies worldwide, making it one of the UK’s fastest-selling switch games ever. It has also been setting records in Japan. There were concerns, by the fans of this franchise, that the titles would not sell but the recent numbers have warded off all those claims. Read more to know about this grand success.

Pokémon Sword and Shield has become one of the top-selling games ever

Nintendo, a gaming platform, recently announced that its top-selling game franchise Pokémon has yet again managed to make the headlines by a grand sell. The latest game of Pokémon franchise has reportedly managed to see six million copies worldwide on its first weekend, and 2 million copies were sold on the first day itself. It has made the game highest-grossing launch of the series, which has spanned over 23 years.

There were concerns by the fans of the franchise that the game will not sell as the titles do not seem very appealing to many and also due to the exclusion of the national desk. It means that all the Pokémon caught by the gamers of Nintendo and Gamefreak will not be transferable to this latest version of the game. This could have hampered the overall growth of the game, and fans were seen raising their dislike towards this through various means. It escalated to a point where there was a petition created by fans that asked President of America Donald Trump to ban the game for good. However, this did not happen and instead, the game went on to be a hit among the gamer community.

