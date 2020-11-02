Chameleon That Lived 100 Years Ago Rediscovered By Scientists In Madagascar

Scientists have rediscovered a unique chameleon species that was found in Madagascar 100 years ago. On November 1, the researchers from Madagascar and Germany said that many living species of Voeltzkow’s chameleon were found in the northwest of the African island while scientists took an expedition to the region. Bavarian Natural History Collections ZSM researchers published the finding in the journal Salamandra.

Furcifer Voeltzkowi, also known as Malagasy chameleon, was rediscovered in Madagascar after scientists compared the newly found species’ morphology and osteology with that of a few male specimens, collected more than 100 years ago. During a “targeted expedition”, a team of researchers rediscovered Voeltzkowi in its natural habitat close to its type locality. The finding will help the researchers fill knowledge gaps about this less known species, recently rediscovered. “Furcifer Voeltzkowi is a sexually dimorphic species. The life colouration of males is largely green, whereas that of females is highly variable and can be extremely colourful,” scientists explained in the study. The colouration, as scientists described, makes these reptiles looks similar to another species of chameleon Labordi that exists in the west and southwest Madagascar.

[A female Voeltzkow-Chameleon in Madagascar. Scientists say they have found an elusive chameleon species that was last spotted in Madagascar 100 years ago. Credit: AP]

[Male Voeltzkow-Chameleon in Madagascar.Credit: AP]

Read: COVID-19 Risk In Airplanes, Restaurants, Grocery Stores Cannot Be Easily Compared: Scientists

Read: Scientists Create 'Robotic Fish' To Study Swimming Pattern In Schooling Fishes

FOUND: The Voeltzkow’s Chameleon had been lost to science since 1913...but no longer! An expedition team rediscovered the colorful species during an expedition in Madagascar. This is the 6th of our most wanted lost species found! https://t.co/7ZK2AGV6aY (Video: Frank Glaw) pic.twitter.com/wYqwN5UlX4 — Global Wildlife Conservation (@Global_Wildlife) October 30, 2020

Short life span

The rediscovered species of the chameleon, however, only survives for a short span of life. Voeltzkowi have a post-hatching life span in the rainy season that lasts a few months only, wherein, they hatch from eggs, grow rapidly, mate, and then die. Furthermore, the distribution of the species qualifies it as Endangered, according to the researchers. Due to its continual decline, the creature is put under the IUCN Red List Criteria as its populations are also expected to be severely fragmented.

“The assumed short life might also partly explain why this splendid species got “lost” for many decades since most roads in its habitat are not accessible in the wet season,” the study explained. As per the researchers, rediscoveries of 'lost' species is a breakthrough as it provides the scientific community with crucial data for conservation brings “hope” amidst the biodiversity crisis facing the challenge of 'sixth mass extinction’. Researchers are learning about the creature’s life history and its genital morphology to conserve its population.

Read: NASA Scientists Use Hubble Telescope To Study Rare Metal Asteroid With Planetary Origins

Read: Belgium: Self-cloning Mutant Crayfish Invade Historic Cemetery, Scientists Concerned