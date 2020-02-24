Chancellor Angela Merkel's Successor To Be Announced In April: Reports

As Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union struggles to prepare her departure in 2021, the conservatives in Germany are expected to unveil their new leadership in a press conference on April 25. The new information was revealed by the party sources while further escalating the internal crisis of the party, which is also currently contemplating its position against the extremes of left and right that have reshaped the political landscape in Germany. This comes after the announcement of CDU leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's resignation earlier this month.

Just one day after suffering from the second-worst result in a regional election, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, widely known as AKK will reportedly reveal the future plans on February 24. The party came in third place in city-state Hamburg with just 11.5 per cent votes. According to German media, the party will most likely end the uncertainty of next chancellor candidate to lead the party in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for autumn, 2021. Since AKK resigned after barely leading the CDU, it has paved way for the race to succeed Merkel.

SDP warns to quit the coalition

The announcement of new chancellor of CDU will come as Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) on February 12 reportedly signalled that they could quit their coalition with Angela Merkel's conservatives if she is forced out as chancellor. According to international media reports, SPD General-Secretary Lars Klingbeil said that the party entered the coalition with Merkel and will leave the coalition with her. The announcement has also piled pressure on their partners to avoid a snap election as they pick a new leader.

According to reports, the coalition has already come close to collapse several times and the selection last year of two leftists as possible new SPD leaders has further left the alliance even shakier. Merkel will reportedly not seek re-election after leading Europe's biggest economy for around 15 years. According to reports, many lawmakers further also want to avoid the upheaval of an election during Germany's tenure of the rotating presidency of the EU in the second half of this year. The SPD also wants to stay in government with the conservatives for the full legislative term and it is even ready to fight an election at any time.

(With agency inputs)