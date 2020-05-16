Childhood Disease Related To COVID-19 Sees A Surge, WHO Calls For Help

Europe and the United States of America, in recent few weeks, have witnessed a sharp surge in number of cases of a severe immune disorder related to COVID-19, health authorities warned on May 15. According to reports, the “so-called- paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome” (PIMS) has claimed the lives of at least five children worldwide- three in New York , one in Frane and one in Britain. In addition to that, at least another two deaths are suspected related to PIMS.

230 suspected cases in Europe

The European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reportedly said that there were around 230 suspected cases of PIMS in children up to 14 years across Europe. Meanwhile, according to medical journal The Lancet, Bergamo, in Northern Italy has reported a 30 fold rise in incidences of severe inflammatory disorders amongst young children with 10 cases between mid-Feb and April as compared to 19 during last five years.

In addition to that, there have been over 100 cases identified across the New York area prompting the health authorities to issue an alert for the mysterious illness. Speaking about the illness, New York governor Andrew Cuomo had previously remarked that he was "increasingly worried.” According to the Governor, state officials had partnered with the New York genome centre and Rockefeller university to asses if there was a genetic basis for the syndrome.

'Maybe related to COVID-19'

However, on May 15, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that initial reports hypothesised that this inflammatory syndrome "may be related to COVID-19". He also called in clinicians to help in better understanding the syndrome in children. Meanwhile, a France state-run health watchdog has pointed out that the likelihood of a link between COVID-19 and PIMS was “very probable”.

