The Chinese National Health Commission on Tuesday reported 78 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, including 74 that it said are infections "imported" by people who have just arrived from abroad. There was a new case in the central city of Wuhan, where the outbreak of the new coronavirus was recorded, and it did not come from abroad. For more than a week, the majority of reported cases in China have been from people from other countries, while community transmission within the country has decreased, according to the commission.

New cases reported

More than 400 cases have come from abroad, the commission added. About 90% of the country's 81,171 infected patients have recovered. China's National Health Commission on Monday reported 39 new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, all of which it says are "imported" infections in recent arrivals from overseas. For more than a week, the majority of mainland China's reported cases have been found in people coming from other countries, while community transmission inside the country has dwindled, according to the National Health Commission.

Seeking to prevent a resurgence of the virus, which was first detected late last year in central China, the government is imposing a strict quarantine on individuals entering the country. Beginning Monday, all flights into Beijing will be diverted to one of 12 airports in other cities. Passengers must pass a health inspection in one of those cities before flying onward to the Chinese capital. They must then quarantine themselves in a hotel for 14 days at their own expense. Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 339,200 people and killed more than 14,700.

The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 98,800 people have recovered so far, mostly in China. Liu Haitao, a senior border inspection officer, said foreigners must follow the tightened border inspection and quarantine measures at the diverted landing airports.

