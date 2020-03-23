Tencent Releases New Health Tracking App Aimed At Chinese Students

As the coronavirus outbreak showed signs of easing in China, tech giant Tencent Holding reportedly rolled out a new tracking app, Fuxuema, aimed at students who are now preparing to return to school. According to a recent report, around 89 per cent of all coronavirus cases in China have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals. China has also been relaxing social distancing measures as no new cases have been reported recently.

As several schools in some provinces such as Qinghai and Guizhou also reopened in early March, Fuxuema (School resumption code) allows the students to fill out their daily temperatures and obtain a colour-based-QR-code, a type of barcode, in their mobile phone that would show their health status. Tencent in the statement said that the new tracking app is embedded in Tencent’s popular messaging app WeChat. The company further said that the app will allow teachers and relevant education department to track the health status of their students and parents.

Further explains the app, the company said that When schools reopen, no matter whether it’s primary schools, middle schools or universities, the teachers can put up a school access barcode at the gate, and let parents and outsiders scan via WeChat to enter school without hassle. According to the company, the app also manages the people who enter the schools.

Nipped and stopped

Meanwhile, checkpoints and barriers preventing the movement of people have been there since January and people in the city set off fireworks after they were removed after weeks of quarantine and lockdown. With the virus and its impact receding, the country is looking to restart its economy in the areas that it has deemed as ‘low risk of infection’. Schools in Wuhan are being reopened so are supermarkets and convenience stores. In the eastern city of Hangzhou, cinemas, libraries and museums are set to re-open and the measuring of people’s temperature at hotels, subway stations and office buildings will stop.

China has been relaxing social distancing measures as the cases of virus slows there. As per reports, earlier in the week, Wuhan reported no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time since the outbreak began. According to the World Health Organization representative in China, Dr Gauden Galea, the coronavirus is an epidemic that has been nipped as it was growing and stopped in its track. He reportedly added that his statement is supported by the data they have as well as observations made in society.

