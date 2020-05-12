Last Updated:

China: Aerial Footage Of Zhuhai Opera House Leaves Netizens Mesmerised

Beautiful aerial footage of Zhuhai Opera House in China has left the internet mesmerized. Drone footage that recently surfaced on Twitter shows the building.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Beautiful aerial footage of Zhuhai Opera House in China has left the internet mesmerized. Drone footage that recently surfaced on Twitter shows the scallop-shaped building. Capturing the 24-hour cycle of the building, it shows how the building changes its colour- from white during the day to vibrant pinks, greens and oranges in the night. The opera house is located on an island in the South China sea. 

 

'Scallop Shaped' 

The Zhuhai Opera house, located in the province of  Guangdong has a floor space of nearly 50,000 sq m. It is scallop-shaped to represent the brilliant sun and entrancing moon. The landmark opera house is the first on-island theatre in the Chinese mainland. Meanwhile, the 32-second clip which also features illuminated structures in the vicinity of the landmark has racked up 2.6k views and 33 retweets. Many, flabbergasted by the beauty of the structure have pored their comments. While Many others questioned China's credibility in handling the coronavirus blaming the spread on its communist government.  

First Published:
