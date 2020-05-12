China: Aerial Footage Of Zhuhai Opera House Leaves Netizens Mesmerised

Beautiful aerial footage of Zhuhai Opera House in China has left the internet mesmerized. Drone footage that recently surfaced on Twitter shows the scallop-shaped building. Capturing the 24-hour cycle of the building, it shows how the building changes its colour- from white during the day to vibrant pinks, greens and oranges in the night. The opera house is located on an island in the South China sea.

Read: 'A City Once Hit By Covid': China Launches Two Satellites, Names One After Wuhan

'Scallop Shaped'

The Zhuhai Opera house, located in the province of Guangdong has a floor space of nearly 50,000 sq m. It is scallop-shaped to represent the brilliant sun and entrancing moon. The landmark opera house is the first on-island theatre in the Chinese mainland. Meanwhile, the 32-second clip which also features illuminated structures in the vicinity of the landmark has racked up 2.6k views and 33 retweets. Many, flabbergasted by the beauty of the structure have pored their comments. While Many others questioned China's credibility in handling the coronavirus blaming the spread on its communist government.

Read: China Denies 'preposterous' Allegations By US Over Coronavirus Outbreak

This is beautiful. But China will truly be beautiful when her people are truly free. — Billy Chen (@BillyCh10670260) May 12, 2020

This is so beautiful with its lightings! #Awesome — cse1217 (@cse12171) April 22, 2020

This hides an evil truth a world where animal abuse is acceptable in china & despite not a shred of evidence they still believe animal parts & animal body fluids are medicinal. Mammals are mammals so how a out using humans now? — Bea1060 (@bea1060) April 22, 2020

Very cool, should be in a James Bond movie (@ 珠海大剧院 Zhuhai Opera House in Zhuhai, Guangdong) https://t.co/73CPjpfvh4 pic.twitter.com/ATa5MAmY1O — Tom Mackay (@A6BN) January 12, 2020

Read: Donald Trump Says He Is 'not Interested' In Renegotiating US-China 'Phase 1' Deal

Read: Subramanian Swamy Slams Congress As Adhir Ranjan Deletes 'harsh Abusive' Tweet About China