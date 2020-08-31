US Warship Transits Through Taiwan Strait For Second Time Amid Tensions With China

A US Navy warship was spotted transitioning in the sensitive and narrow Taiwan Strait, marking the second time in two weeks. American patrolling has particularly increased amid flaring tensions with China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan and the South China Sea. An irked China, meanwhile, has increased military drills in a show of power and to intimidate Taiwan and the US.

'Ordinary mission'

Meanwhile, confirming the sighting, the Taiwanese Defense ministry said that US Navy missile destroyer sailed southwards through the sensitive strait and would continue to sail south in the disputed South China Sea. Although the ministry did not reveal any details about the American warship, they said that it was on an “ordinary mission” adding that the situation was “normal”. Earlier this month, a US guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin sailed through the strait, in a move considered extremely dangerous by China.

While China’s communist government has been claiming authority over the island, Taiwan maintains that it is an independent and sovereign region. Earlier this month, Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and were intercepted by Taiwanese anti-aircraft missile, the island's defence ministry confirmed in a statement. Taiwan condemned China's actions, saying, People's Republic followed a pattern of harassment and belligerence in the South China Sea region. Chinese jets were tracked by Taiwan’s land-based anti-aircraft missiles while minister Joseph Wu was amid talks, the ministry reportedly said, citing the air force.

Read: Chinese Fighter Jets Cross Median Line Of The Sensitive Taiwan Strait

Read: US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait On Tiananmen Square Anniversary

In recent times, the United States, an ally of Taiwan, has increased its support with increased regular patrols and arms trade, irking China. Marking the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, another United States warship sailed through the Taiwan strait, international media reported citing both US and Taiwanese military.

Read: Czech Delegation Arrives In Taiwan Defying China's Diplomatic Isolation Tactics

Read: Girl Swept Up In The Air By Kite In Taiwan's Festival