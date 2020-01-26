China's Unregulated Wild Animal Trade May Lead To More Future Pandemics: Scientists

International media has reported that according to scientists have said that China’s animal trade can bring in more viral outbreaks. Talking about the illegal animal trade, researchers said that the recent outbreak of Coronavirus epidemic indicates that the practice remains widespread and is a growing risk to human health.

Originated in animal meat

According to international media reports, the deadly Coronavirus which has killed 56 people and infected nearly 2,000 people has originated from animals trafficked for food. The final findings are yet to be announced but the Chinese health officials believe that coronavirus originated from wildlife sold illegally at the meat market in Wuhan.

The central animal market in Wuhan offers everything from rats to wolf puppies and giant salamanders. The scientists have claimed that more than 60 per cent of viruses reach human via animals. Previously, it was discovered that SARS-like Ebola traced its origins from bats while HIV has been traced back to African primates.

Peter Daszak, president of EcoHeakth Alliance, a global NGO focussed on infectious disease prevention said that the new normal is that the pandemics are going to happen more frequently. He added that humans are increasingly somehow engaging in contact with the animal that carry these viruses.

Scientists have warned that even familiar menu items like poultry and cattle whose pathogens humans have adapted over millennia sometime hit hard with diseases like bird flu or mad cow disease. Diana Bell, wildlife disease and conservation biologist said that at least for the sake of these wild species’ future and for human health, humans need to reduce consumption of these wild animals.

As the death toll has risen to 56, China has started taking drastic measures to contain the spread of the disease. Earlier today, China announced a temporary ban on the trade of all wild animals. In a joint directive from three agencies including the Ministry of Agriculture, authorities ordered that raising, transporting, or selling all wild animal species has been banned with immediate effect until the national epidemic situation is over.

(With inputs from Agencies)