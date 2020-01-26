Coronavirus In China: As Death Toll Rises, 2 Provinces, 3 Cities Ask Public To Wear Masks

In another slew of measures to contain deadly coronavirus, two Chinese provinces and three cities have ordered its residents to wear masks after the death toll increased. Though authorities have issued orders to wear masks, several cities including Shanghai, which reported first death due to coronavirus, are facing mask shortage.

As the death toll has risen to 56, China has started taking drastic measures to contain the spread of the disease. Earlier today, China announced a temporary ban on the trade of all wild animals. In a joint directive from three agencies including the Ministry of Agriculture, authorities ordered that raising, transporting or selling all wild animal species has been banned with immediate effect until the national epidemic situation is over.

Chinese state media reported that the eastern Shandong province will suspend long-distance buses entering the region after similar announcements were made Tianjin, Beijing, and the historic Xi’an. China has already put two of its cities under lockdown to contain the spread of the disease. After public transport was restricted in Wuhan, the centre of the novel coronavirus (CoV) outbreak, Huanggang is also being put under lockdown to rein in the spread of pneumonia.

According to China’s National Health Commission, the death toll due to the coronavirus has shot up to 56 and around 2,000 people have been infected across the country. The health officials have confirmed at least 688 new cases of the coronavirus as 15 more people have died.

Indian nationals in China

The Indian embassy in Beijing has issued a travel advisory for people visiting India from China. As per the latest update, the embassy is continuing to maintain close contact with Indian nationals in Wuhan city and elsewhere in Hubei. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson informed that the Indian Embassy has opened three hotlines to respond to concerns of those affected by this virus.

#CoronavirusOutbreak Update



We are on the job!



EAM @DrSJaishankar is closely monitoring the stituation. @EOIBeijing is in close touch with Indian citizens, including university students, in Wuhan & elsewhere in Hubei Province in China. (1/5) https://t.co/9fGhUJihqq — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 26, 2020

(With inputs from agencies)