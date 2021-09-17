China Breaches Taiwan's Airspace For 13th Consecutive Day, Sends 9 Military Aircraft

Nine Chinese military aircraft recently breached Taiwan’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), marking the latest intrusion by Beijing. This was reportedly the 14th such intrusion this month. The planes included six People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, according to the Ministry of National Defense, Taiwan.

Taking to Twitter, the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense shared details of the latest Chinese intrusion into its airspace. Taiwan in retaliation sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes, ANI reported.

13th consecutive Chinses incursion into Taiwanese airspace

The latest incursion reportedly marks the 13th consecutive day Chinese planes have flown into Taiwan's identification zone. This month, China has flown a mix of spotter planes, fighter jets, and bombers into the Taiwanese every day except for September 2, ANI reported. China has been reportedly using the grey-zone air intrusions into Taiwan airspace, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

9 PLA aircraft (Y-8 RECCE, J-16*6, KJ-500 AEW&C and Y-8 ASW) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on September 15, 2021. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/VSbi76pXJj pic.twitter.com/JQVGsIbV8Q — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 15, 2021

It is worth noting that China sees democratic Taiwan as a breakaway province, but the island of 24 million people claims sovereignty. Notably, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) marked the 100th year of its foundation on July 1, President Xi Jinping vowed complete unification of China.

Taiwan has been responding to Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the United States. The Chinese government has repeatedly opposed the decision of Taiwan in engaging with other nations.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese President Tsai Wang Ing on Wednesday, September 15, visited the Air Force Unit of the country to inspect Taiwan's air force arsenal amid China’s continued intrusion in the country's airspace. The Taiwanese President has been making several stringent measures to be prepared for any unforeseen situation on the Chinese front. Sharing the pictures from her visit, Tsai Wang Ing wrote on Twitter, “This morning, I visited Taiwan Air Force units in my home county of Pingtung as they began day 3 of #Taiwan’s Han Kuang military exercises. It was an honour to witness their rigorous training & dedication to protecting our nation’s airspace.”

This morning, I visited Air Force units in my home county of Pingtung as they began day 3 of #Taiwan’s Han Kuang military exercises. It was an honour to witness their rigorous training & dedication to protecting our nation’s airspace. pic.twitter.com/QkHk7KF1Yg — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) September 15, 2021

