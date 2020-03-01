Home Minister Amit Shah Praises NSG Commandos' Commitment Towards Peacekeeping

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday interacted with the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos in Rajarhat, West Bengal. Post his interaction, the Home Minister appreciated their contribution towards peace and stated that their contribution towards the country's peace and security will always serve as an inspiration to all countrymen.

Home Minister Shah also took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about his interaction with the NSG commandos. During his visit, he also served them lunch.

Today at NSG campus in Rajarhat, West Bengal, had an opportunity to serve lunch and interact with our brave NSG commandos. Their devotion and commitment towards India's peace and security is an inspiration to all countrymen.





HM Shah inaugurates various welfare projects for NSG

Earlier in the day, he also attended the inaugural function of 29 Special Composite Group complex of NSG and spoke about how people who want to create "divisions" in the country and "disrupt peace" must fear the NSG commandos.

"In our history of 10,000 years, India has never attacked anyone. We would not allow anyone to disrupt our peace. And anyone who takes the lives of soldiers will have to pay dearly. People who want to divide the nation and disrupt its peace, they should fear the presence of NSG. If they still come, it is the responsibility of the NSG to fight them and defeat them," he said.

Emphasising on the expansion of the NSG, the Union Home Minister had said: "The nation decided to expand the network of NSG after the Mumbai attacks. NSG has finely proven its presence in the entire country gradually. After today's inauguration, the coordination will only get better."

Today in Kolkata, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects for the welfare of National Security Guard (NSG).



NSG stands tall among the world's best Counter-Terrorism forces due to its valor and sacrifice. Entire nation is proud of @nsgblackcats.

