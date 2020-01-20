China Confirms Third Death From SARS-like Virus, Reports 140 New Cases

China has reported its third death on January 20 from a mysterious SARS-like virus that had spread across the country, including Beijing, which has raised concerns about more infections as millions begin trips for the Lunar New Year. Health officials have confirmed a third person has died and about 140 new cases were announced. The new epidemic fears the people because of its connection to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome that killed almost 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. The coronavirus was first found in the central city of Wuhan where 136 new cases were discovered over the weekend, according to the local health commission, without providing details about the person who died.

China: Health Officials Confirm Second Death From Mystery Virus

Epidemic triggers panic

Earlkier, a second person lost his life in China from an unknown virus that has affected dozens and appeared in two other Asian countries, according to the officials on January 16. The local authorities confirmed that a 69-year-old man died on Wednesday in Wuhan, the central Chinese city which is considered to be the epicenter of an epidemic of a coronavirus from the same family as the deadly SARS pathogen. The epidemic has triggered fears among the people because of its link with the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) virus, that killed 349 people in mainland China and 299 in Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

READ: Indian School Teacher Becomes First Foreigner To Contract Coronavirus In China

WHO Reports

At least 41 people are suffering from the coronavirus related pneumonia in China. Wuhan health commission informed the media that 12 people have recovered from the mystery illness and have been discharged from the hospital. The virus causing the disease was previously unknown but was later revealed to be a member of the same family of viruses that caused the SARS and MERS epidemics. Despite the fears of the infection spreading, WHO has reported that the virus has not spread and seems to be contained within the seafood market in Wuhan which is a major domestic and international transport hub.

READ: US To Screen People At Airports After Mystery Coronavirus Claims Another Life

READ: China: Mystery Coronavirus May Have Infected More Than A Thousand People