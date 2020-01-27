China: Deadly Coronavirus Claims 80 Lives, 2,700 People Affected

The death toll in China has risen to at least 80 and over 2,700 are reportedly infected from the Wuhan Coronavirus as the country initiates an emergency to curb the contagion of the deadly SARS-like disease. The Mayor of Wuhan has said that approximately 5 million people have evacuated the city for countries abroad, causing fear of the pathogen’s global spread as the number of global cases of infection has spiked to more than 2000 on Monday, as per the reports.

Ma Xiaowei, National Health Commission Minister of China told the media that the incubation period can range from one to 14 days as was not the case with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak that killed 800 people in 2003. He said that the virus’s ability to spread is going stronger.

769 infection cases emerge in the city of Hubei

About half of the verified infection cases inflated by 769 have emerged in the city of Hubei where 461 are said to be critically serious, as per the information disclosed by the National Health Commission. Hubei, the city located in the medial of mainland China has reportedly been sealed in an unprecedented operation in view of the mounting crisis, that has impacted tens of millions.

Three cases in NSW and one in Victoria has been detected as the novel Coronavirus reached Australia confirming its first infection case on Saturday, reports suggest. The Australian man in his 50’s from Melbourne had reportedly visited Hubei. Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Marise Payne told media that over 100 Australian children, aged 6 months to 16 years, are stranded in Hubei, China in the lockdown.

Australia’s Health Minister, Greg Hunt said that the country was working to repatriate its citizens from Wuhan, as per reports. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly confirmed five cases of Wuhan coronavirus, one new case in Arizona and two in California as the mysterious virus transmits. Wuhan has been strictly quarantined placing millions of people on lockdown, all routes in and out of the city highly regulated with over 1,335 military medics deployed, reports suggest.

