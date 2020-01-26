'Grave Situation' Says Chinese President Xi Jinping Amid Coronavirus Dread

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called the accelerating spread of the newly spread coronavirus a ‘grave situation.’ The remark came after officials across China failed to contain the deadly viral infection which has spread from its epicentre Wuhan to cities like Shanghai and Hong kong killing 56 people.

Cancelled festivities

President Jinping made the remarks while speaking at a meeting of communist party leaders convened on Lunar New Year, Chinese State Broadcaster reported. Meanwhile, the celebrations of country’s biggest holiday have been cancelled throughout the Chinese mainland amid the pandemic. This has also underlined the government’s urgent need to control the outbreak. Travel agencies have told been to halt all group tours, the English Language Chinese daily citing China Association of Travel services reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking at the meeting of the elite Politburo Standing Committee on Saturday said that his country can win the battle against the virus epidemic that has infected over 1,200 people across the country. This is his second public comment on the coronavirus crisis that has till now claimed 41 lives in China.

The Chinese President said that as long as they work together, have steadfast confidence, scientific prevention and cures and precise policies, they will definitely be able to win the battle, Chinese state media reported. The statement comes after Hong Kong on January 25 declared the virus as an 'emergency' and further upgraded the Hong Kong Disease contingency plan form 'serious' to 'emergency' level. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam while addressing a press conference also announced that the schools in the city have been suspended until February 17.

The deadly SARS-like virus which has already infected thousands and reportedly killed 41 people, however, still does not constitute a global emergency. While speaking to an international media outlet, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation is not declaring it a public health emergency of international concern citing that while it is an emergency in China, it is yet to become a global health emergency