China Declares Extra Exam Points For Kids Of Medical Professionals Amid Coronavirus Spread

Children of medical professionals struggling to treat or combat the deadly coronavirus in China will reportedly be awarded extra exam points when applying for schools and higher education, confirmed local officials. The doctors and nurses in the Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus have got relaxation for their children amid their battle with the disease and tedious work hours.

The health officials reportedly said that the measure has been taken to ease the struggle for the family of the medical professional within the country who have been working extra shifts and are not able to devote ample time to their kids.

It further added that China’s schooling system places major emphasis on exams and there is extreme competition, so while the other kids are given full attention, the kids of the medical professionals should not suffer. The government said that the announcement will encourage the doctors to be more resolute in their fight to combat the deadly virus.

Read Taiwan To Evacuate Citizens From Coronavirus-hit Cruise Ship In Japan

Read Mahindra Pitches 'Namaste' As Best Remedy To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

According to the reports, children of doctors in China this year will receive bonus 10 points in the school and university entrance examination. Younger children applying at public kindergartens will be enrolled on priority, confirmed the Hubei province government officials.

The measure has sparked a debate

The measure, however, has sparked a debate on the social media site Weibo in China as users condemned the bonus points to measure calling it unfair to reward only the medical staff. The users said that the entire country was battling with the deadly coronavirus, and more than 32,000 health professionals were sent in the province from elsewhere.

Some of the users argued that the children were undeserving of any reward as it was inappropriate for kids to benefit from parent’s devotion and the children were far from the impact of the spread of the COVID19. The debate continues unabated online as people share contradicting views online.

Read UK To Evacuate Citizens From Quarantined Japan Cruise Amid Coronavirus Spread

Read Coronavirus: WHO Warns Against Global Over-reaction Over Deadly Epidemic