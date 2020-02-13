China Demotes Director Of Hong Kong And Macau Affairs Office: Report

China has reportedly demoted the head of its office supervising the matters in Hong Kong, Mr Zhang Xiaoming, making him the senior-most Beijing appointed official to lose his position in the wake of violent anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Human Resources Ministry of China announced on February 13 that Zhang would be removed as director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) and will be entitled deputy director's position. Xia Baolong , a 67-year-old vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will succeed the chair of Xiaoming.

HK gripped with months of anti-govt protests

Hong Kong has been gripped with months of pro-democracy anti-government protests that began in early June over a now withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial. The protestors pressurised the local government with peaceful mass rallies that gradually became violent with business vandalised, universities seized and transport network shuttered down for days.

Nearly 400 pro-democracy protesters were detained by police authorities in Hong Kong after New Year's Day demonstrations. According to international media reports, the arrests made on January 1 were one of the largest arrests in a single day since the unrest rocked the former British colony in June 2019 making the total count of detainees to at least 7,000. What started as a peaceful anti-government protest with tens and thousands of people marching the streets escalated into chaotic scenes with police firing tear gas in order to disperse the crowd.

The demonstrators were reportedly arrested under the charges of illegal assembly and possession of offensive weapons. The tensions between the protesters and police authorities rose after some arrests were made in the Wan Chai bar district near a branch of global banking group HSBC which has also been the target of protester's anger in recent weeks.

