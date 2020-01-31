Union Budget
China: People Come Up With Creative Ideas To Fight Coronavirus Amid Lockdown

Rest of the World News

As life came to a standstill for 11 million China citizens stuck indoor due to coronavirus, they are coming out with innovative techniques to combat boredom.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
China

As the death toll in China has reached the alarming 213 infecting at least 9,692 people in the City of Wuhan that has been on the lockdown since the disease originated, people have been quarantined and China has witnessed abandoned streets. As life came to a standstill for the 11 million citizens stuck indoor due to restraint orders by the government, they are coming out with innovative techniques to combat boredom, food art, and interesting games.

People shared creative food décor and gaming ideas

The Chinese nationals have taken to Weibo and other Chinese social media sites to share their creative food décor and gaming ideas in an attempt to fray away from the boredom amid restrictions. Some users have shared the posts on Twitter portraying different activities that the Chinese are indulging in to overcome their isolation.

Read China Demands Apology From Danish Publication Over Coronavirus Cartoon

Read Air India Special Flight To Evacuate Indian Citizens From China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

 A user shared a video where some of the locals are seen coming together for a party to cheer themselves up during the tensions prevailing in the country of the deadly coronavirus.

Some users have shared a video of themselves wearing costumes of cartoon characters and giving a shoutout to the passersby on the street. Many images of people getting creative with food have also come up where they have decorated the edible items in either a pattern of characters from the famous cartoon series. There are videos of hilarious indoor sports and dances circulating.

Read Japan Asks Citizens To Avoid Non-essential Travel To China Amid Coronavirus Threat

Read Coronavirus Outbreak Declared Global Health Emergency As Death Toll Spikes To 213

Published:
