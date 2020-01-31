China: People Come Up With Creative Ideas To Fight Coronavirus Amid Lockdown

As the death toll in China has reached the alarming 213 infecting at least 9,692 people in the City of Wuhan that has been on the lockdown since the disease originated, people have been quarantined and China has witnessed abandoned streets. As life came to a standstill for the 11 million citizens stuck indoor due to restraint orders by the government, they are coming out with innovative techniques to combat boredom, food art, and interesting games.

People shared creative food décor and gaming ideas

For the people who want to know what it's like to be in an empty mall in #China during the #CoronaVirus outbreak... It's very weird. #Shanghai has become a #GhostTown!



FYI, it's the Super Brand Mall.#ChinaCoronaVirus #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/LlDndgOPz4 — Le French Mulu (@le_french_mulu) January 29, 2020

China's national coronavirus crisis, forcing so many people indoors for days on end, is already inspiring a rich outpouring of art. https://t.co/v5n0gojHHJ pic.twitter.com/oFmfh46U6M — Chris Buckley 储百亮 (@ChuBailiang) January 30, 2020

The Chinese nationals have taken to Weibo and other Chinese social media sites to share their creative food décor and gaming ideas in an attempt to fray away from the boredom amid restrictions. Some users have shared the posts on Twitter portraying different activities that the Chinese are indulging in to overcome their isolation.

Three: exercise your body and brain to combat stress and anxiety. pic.twitter.com/RZ3qOU1CeV — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) January 27, 2020

This is what you do when you cannot go out lol pic.twitter.com/riNbaosUXe — lorraine (@lorraineyyylu) January 30, 2020

A user shared a video where some of the locals are seen coming together for a party to cheer themselves up during the tensions prevailing in the country of the deadly coronavirus.

Seven: Despite restrictions, there's always a way to still have a party together. pic.twitter.com/G24nJnNNEg — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) January 28, 2020

Some users have shared a video of themselves wearing costumes of cartoon characters and giving a shoutout to the passersby on the street. Many images of people getting creative with food have also come up where they have decorated the edible items in either a pattern of characters from the famous cartoon series. There are videos of hilarious indoor sports and dances circulating.

How to survive staying indoors during #coronavirus lockdown according to these very important videos making their rounds on Chinese social media. Firstly: don't be afraid to express your feelings and get in touch with your emotions. pic.twitter.com/xd8yj73dtx — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) January 27, 2020

Second: don't completely isolate yourself but spend quality time with a friend or family member. pic.twitter.com/VJjGisjRQw — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) January 27, 2020

