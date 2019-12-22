China: Fire In Residential Building In Guzhen Township Kills 6

Six people were killed after a fire broke out in a residential building on Jinnan Road, Guzhen township, Zhongshan city in Guangdong province of China early on Sunday. The firefighters received an emergency call at 2:03 am following the initial flames.

Cause under investigation

According to the township government, the fire was completely put out by 3 am. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Guzhen which is dubbed as China Lighting Capital is a town situated on the northwest periphery of the city of Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, some 23 kilometres from the city centre. The town is well known for manufacturing all kinds of lighting.

Earlier this year, dozens were killed and hundreds more injured in an explosion at the Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical plant at the Chenjiagang Industrial Park in Yancheng, in eastern China on March 21, 2019. The explosion was so powerful that the China Earthquake Administration reported it had detected a magnitude 2.2 earthquake which is believed to be originated from the blast.

Another incident in September this year left at least 19 people killed in a fire that broke out at a factory in east China. According to the authorities, lax regulations often lead to such tragedies. The fire broke out at a facility owned by the Ruiqi Daily Necessities Company in Ninghai County, a state-run media network reported.

Meanwhile, in the other part of the world, major bush fires that have been burning since September this year have to lead to the death of at least nine people in Australia. It has also lead to the annihilation of more than 700 homes and scorching of several million hectares of lands. New South Wales has been under a state of emergency where more than 100 fires have erupted and health-related problems have increased at an alarming rate. Hospital admissions have increased due to the severe heat and smoke.

