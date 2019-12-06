China Imposes 'reciprocal' Restrictions On US Diplomats Amid Ongoing Tensions

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Friday informed that China has imposed 'reciprocal' restrictions on US diplomats in the country. China's move to put restrictions on US diplomats came after the United States put similar restrictions on Chinese representatives in Washington. The recent move by China has spiked the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

According to Hua, China informed the United States about the recent restrictions imposed on their diplomats in the country. The Chinese restrictions were a response to the United States' action against their diplomats who now require to inform the US State Department before any official meetings with US diplomats, municipal officials and before any visit to colleges or research institutes.

Read: Trump Comments, Uighur Bill Could Affect US-China Trade Deal

US-China trade war

The spar between the US and China is a result of the Trump administration's decision to bring a law that supported pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. US President Donald Trump signed legislation last week that puts sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials who are involved in human rights abuse in the ongoing protests in the autonomous state. China in response put retaliatory sanctions on American non-governmental groups operation in the region and also suspended US warships from visiting the territory.

Read: US-China Trade War: Beijing Pushes Washington For Tariff Cuts

On Thursday, Democratic Party-led US House of Representatives voted to pass the Uighur rights Bill. The bill would require the Trump administration to take a tough stance on China over the alleged human rights abuse on Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region. According to the United Nations panel, China has detained over one million ethnic Uighur Muslims in what it calls a re-education camps.

Read: US President Donald Trump Speaks About US-China Trade Negotiations

Two of the world's largest economies, China and the United States are involved in a trade war since January 22, 2018, when the Trump administration imposed tariffs on solar panels and washing machines it imports from the communist country. China in response announced tariffs on aluminum, airplanes, soybeans, and pork it imports from the US.

Read: Donald Trump Says US-China Trade Talks Are "going Very Well"