China In Emergency Mode As Death Toll Due To Wuhan's Coronavirus Climbs

China has gone completely into emergency mode as the deadly Coronavirus has claimed at least 80 lives and more than 2,700 cases of infection have been detected. With Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, already quarantined, China has now started taking drastic steps to contain the disease.

Beijing has ordered the extension of public holidays that was scheduled to end on January 30, in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak. After Chinese President XI Jinping called the situation ‘grave’, Wuhan authorities suspended visa and passport services for Chinese citizens until January 30.

Hong Kong, China’s semiautonomous region embattled by months of anti-government protests, has now banned visitors from Hubei province, starting January 27. The city confirmed the sixth case of coronavirus after chief executive Carrie Lam declared it as an emergency and rolled out a series of measures.

Ban on the trade of wild animals

The eastern Shandong province has suspended long-distance buses entering the region after similar announcements were made Tianjin, Beijing and the historic Xi’an. China has put a temporary ban on the trade of wild animals as it is believed that an illegally imported animal in Wuhan’s wildlife market caused the outbreak. In a joint directive from three agencies including the Ministry of Agriculture, authorities ordered that raising, transporting or selling all wild animal species has been banned with immediate effect until the national epidemic situation is over.

India monitoring the situation

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Beijing has issued a travel advisory for people visiting India from China. As per the latest update, the Embassy is continuing to maintain close contact with Indian nationals in Wuhan city and elsewhere in Hubei. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson informed that the Indian Embassy has opened three hotlines to respond to concerns of those affected by this situation.

#CoronavirusOutbreak Update



We are on the job!



EAM @DrSJaishankar is closely monitoring the stituation. @EOIBeijing is in close touch with Indian citizens, including university students, in Wuhan & elsewhere in Hubei Province in China. (1/5) https://t.co/9fGhUJihqq — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 26, 2020

(With inputs from Agencies)