Chinese Embassy Issues Statement On US Interference Over China's Security Law On Hong Kong

A day after the Chinese parliament approved the national security law for Hong Kong, the Chinese embassy in the United States has issued a statement on the same.

The statement by the embassy on Friday comes at the backdrop of the White House citing President Trump's 'displeasure' over the law and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declaring that the US administration no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous from mainland China.

In the statement, the Chinese embassy has outrightly stated that affairs related to Hong Kong are 'China's internal affairs' and that 'no external interference' is allowed. It has said that the new law will not meddle with the fundamental guarantee of "One Country Two Systems" given to hong Kong, and is only targeted to a "narrow category of acts that seriously jeopardize China's national security."

The statement has gone on to accuse the 'internal and external hostile forces' of using Hong Kong to split the country and to carry out terrorist acts. Calling Hong Kong as a 'notable' source of risk to the national security of China, it has warned that foreign meddling will face necessary countermeasures.

READ | Pompeo notifies US Congress that Trump admin no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous

Earlier on Thursday, China blocked the US attempt to convene a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to address Beijing's approval of new national security laws for Hong Kong.

According to a statement made by the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations, 'external forces have tried to sow trouble in Hong Kong.' It noted the escalating street violence in the area has threatened China's national security and said that no country would sit idle when it comes to dealing with acts undermining national security.

Hong Kong, an economic powerhouse, is a Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China. It has observed a "one country, two systems" policy since Britain returned sovereignty to China on July 1, 1997, which has allowed it certain freedoms the rest of China does not have.

What is the National Security Law?

According to the Xinhua news agency, the national security law will prevent, stop, and punish acts and activities endangering national security, and will allow the central government's national security organs to set up agencies in Hong Kong when needed.

The law is intended to improve Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" policy without impacting Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, the rights and freedoms of its residents or the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors in Hong Kong, it said.

China's parliament on Thursday approved the law. Foreign policy experts say that the law would make it a crime to undermine Beijing's authority and has termed it as the biggest blow to the territory's autonomy and personal freedoms since 1997 when it came under Chinese rule.

With the new law, Chinese security agencies can for the first time open their establishment and operate in Hong Kong. The bill has now passed to the Standing Committee of the Communist Party and could become law by August. The full details of the bill are not yet known.

READ | Hong Kong leader assures security laws will not affect rights and freedoms of city

White House statement on the new law

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump was displeased by the proposed security law for Hong Kong and found it “hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over.” Moreover, as many as 16 Congressmen have introduced a resolution in Congress to condemn the Chinese Communist Party's proposed national security law in Hong Kong.

READ | Trump 'displeased' with China's new security law for Hong Kong: White House

Mike Pompeo on Hong Kong

Amid tensions between Washington and Beijing, US Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo notified the Congress that the Trump administration no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous from mainland China. The notification set the stage for the US to withdraw preferential trade and financial status that the former British colony has enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.

In a statement, Pompeo said, “Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as US laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997."

Even as the US has shown displeasure over the national security law, the move by Secretary of State can be seen as the Trump administration's attempt to pressurise Beijing. Trump is expected to issue a statement on the same before the end of the week, while he is also expected to issue limited sanctions.

READ | China's parliament approves plan to impose national security law on Hong Kong