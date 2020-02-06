Union Budget
China's Nurses Get Mask Marks After Treating Coronavirus Patients, Netizens Hail 'heroes'

Rest of the World News

Nurses in China have been left with marks on their faces due to masks after days of treating coronavirus patients. The virus has claimed the lives in China.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
China

Nurses in China have been left with marks on their faces due to masks after days of treating coronavirus patients. In an unprecedented development, the deadly virus has killed nearly 563 people and infected over 28,000 people. The pictures which surfaced online on Thursday garnered immediate concern from netizens. The images showed their scarred faces after they took out their maks after treating coronavirus patients for days. 

Read: Couple Attends Wedding Reception Via Video Conferencing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: 640 Indians Evacuated From Coronavirus-hit China In Complex Operation: MEA

Nurses lauded for dedication

Soon after the pictures surfaced, nurses were hailed by users who called the real ‘hero’ and ‘angels.’

Read: Coronavirus Scare Hits Kerala's Tourism Sector, Triggers Wave Of Cancellations

Read: Suit: Failed Nursing Homes' Operators Stole From Employees

In another story of dedication, a Chinese doctor held a 10-minute wedding in order to help patients infected by coronavirus. Li Zhiqiang and Yu Hongyan, a couple from Heze in Stanadong held a quick ten-minute wedding before Zhiqiang, the groom left the celebrations to treat those infected by the virus. The wedding which was planned long before the outbreak took place on January 30 and was attended only by the parents of the couple. 

Published:
COMMENT
