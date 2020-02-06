China's Nurses Get Mask Marks After Treating Coronavirus Patients, Netizens Hail 'heroes'

Nurses in China have been left with marks on their faces due to masks after days of treating coronavirus patients. In an unprecedented development, the deadly virus has killed nearly 563 people and infected over 28,000 people. The pictures which surfaced online on Thursday garnered immediate concern from netizens. The images showed their scarred faces after they took out their maks after treating coronavirus patients for days.

[ ONE RETWEET = ONE SET OF SCRUBS SENT TO WUHAN]

for each retweet of this post, one set of antimicrobial scrubs would be sent to Wuhan to support nurses and doctors in the front. They fight the coronavirus 24/7, Medical Supplies are running low, they NEED YOUR HELP.#saveWuhan

Nurses lauded for dedication

Soon after the pictures surfaced, nurses were hailed by users who called the real ‘hero’ and ‘angels.’

God bless them. They are heroes. — Washed in the Blood of the Lamb (@ArtOfTheState01) February 6, 2020

Man how tight are those things? — Cael Maslin (@CaelMaslin) February 5, 2020

Is there any other kind of mask? Anything more confortable and safe? — Alex Amaral 🇧🇷 (@amaralalexandro) February 5, 2020

Take care you all. Remember we need you alive. Don't be guilty to take rest when needed. It will do you good. It will be good for everyone. — Iceblue102 (@IceBlue102) February 5, 2020

No. It's vital that it be sealed tight against their faced. The virus is worse than is being reported. The CCP is lying. The world is watching and the truth will come out. — stephen tapp (@stephentapp) February 6, 2020

In another story of dedication, a Chinese doctor held a 10-minute wedding in order to help patients infected by coronavirus. Li Zhiqiang and Yu Hongyan, a couple from Heze in Stanadong held a quick ten-minute wedding before Zhiqiang, the groom left the celebrations to treat those infected by the virus. The wedding which was planned long before the outbreak took place on January 30 and was attended only by the parents of the couple.