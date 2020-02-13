China: Cat Gets Makeshift Face Mask With Eye Holes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in China, people in face masks are a familiar sight. But what has won over the internet is a picture of a cat wearing a surgical mask in China. The cat in the picture can be seen following its owner on a leash while his face is covered with a human-sized surgical mask. The feline can be seen staring through two holes that have been cut into the mask.

Precautions for furry friends

The exact location of the image and the cat still remains unknown. While some social media users have found the image to be cute, others have pointed out that this shows the gravity of the outbreak in China.

The cute cat who wore a mask to protect from virus in China pic.twitter.com/ucGyqMGZG5 — GRENINJA (@INTEGRITY_4U) February 12, 2020

A Chinese woman and her lovely cat with mask（⦿⦿）

This is what happens if Wuhan virus continues to spread across the globe. pic.twitter.com/yJ0uffYGS2 — Tomo (@Tomo20309138) February 10, 2020

You know it a very contiguous virus when the cat has a mask! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rQ0Qpun9rL — Lawrence Wright (@therealLFWright) February 10, 2020

However, the surgical mask is not much effective in protecting the little fellow from the virus. Surgical masks are not much effective in keeping the viruses outs. Additionally, the masks are very loose and thereby leave gaps. They cannot be worn for extended periods. Also, it has not been reported if the new Coronavirus can even infect animals.

Nevertheless, reports claim that Chinese pet owners are making a beeline to shops to buy face masks for their furry friends amid the outbreak. Pet parents are making sure their pets are protected as well. Reportedly, canine face mask sellers have witnessed a spike in sales since the virus was detected.

Crisis Continues

The death toll for the coronavirus outbreak in China has reportedly jumped to 1,110 on February 12 with another 1,638 new confirmed cases, according to Hubei's health commission. The total number of confirmed cases across China are now more than 44,200. Hubei province, which is the epicentre of the viral outbreak, has also reported 94 new deaths.

The outbreak took place in Wuhan in January and multiple countries have started evacuating their citizens from the country, and have decided to restrict the entry of foreigners returning from China. The virus was officially also named 'COVID-19' at a conference in Geneva held by the World Health Organisation, where the body's chief said that countries had a chance of stopping its global spread. Earlier this month, WHO also declared Coronavirus as a 'global public health emergency'.

