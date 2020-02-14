China: Pictures Of Pets Wearing Face Masks Surface Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As deadly Coronavirus continues to rage in China, worried pet owners are making their cats and dogs wear makeshift face masks. Pictures of cats and dogs wearing face masks have gone viral on various social media platforms as pet owners are worried about the spread of the virus.

According to media reports, World Health Organisation had earlier said that there are no signs of animals getting infected by the virus, but that hasn't stopped the worried owners to take precautions and force their pets into wearing masks.

Spotted near my house today on my dash to the supermarket. (I guess you can never be too careful 😷) #coronaviruschina pic.twitter.com/zMkW8xzl2d — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) February 9, 2020

EVEN A DOG IS WEARING A FACE MASK DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA pic.twitter.com/UEtYa7ICFP — freezerohedge (@freezerohedge1) February 7, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

The Coronavirus which has now been named COVID-19 has claimed more lives than its predecessor Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that broke out in China in 2002-2003 and claimed 774 lives. According to reports, China on Thursday reported the highest number of deaths caused by the virus in a single day as 254 people died in Hubei province.

As per reports, the COVID-19 has claimed more than 1,300 lives and over 64,000 new cases have been confirmed in the country as of February 13. US Center for Disease Control (CDC) has said that the virus has already spread to 27 countries, including Japan, which reported its first fatality.

Media reports had earlier suggested that the virus originated from a seafood market in China's Hubei province, where animals were being traded illegally. So far, the most number of deaths have been reported from Wuhan city, the believed epicentre of the disease.

