China Reports More Imported Coronavirus Cases Despite Restrictions

Despite restrictions, China on April 24 reportedly witnessed more imported cases of the novel coronavirus in the north-western province of Shaanxi as the returning citizens from Russia tested positive for the COVID-19. Despite the slowdown in the rate of domestic cases within the communist territory, more people entering the country from abroad are contributing to the coronavirus infection figures, as per the media reports.

At least three tested positive in the port city of Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia, all imported cases, however, the details of the patients were not given out, confirmed media reports. As of April 20, a flight from Moscow was diverted from the Beijing’s airport that later detected over 30 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and at least eight asymptomatic cases onboard, the provincial health commission confirmed to a news agency. Further, the northern province in China reportedly announced that the returning Chinese nationals along with other international arrivals will be sent under mandatory 28 days quarantine. It said that the suspected COVID-19 patients will also be given two tests for the detection of the disease and an anti-body test, according to reports.

Toughened measures at Russia border

As of April 24, over 82,816 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in China, and 4,632 deaths have been registered so far. The National Health Commission of China also recorded 29 asymptomatic cases, slightly lesser from the previous 34, confirmed reports. While the country imposed stringent health screening procedures at its airport, banned the overseas travellers as of March 28, there has been a consistent inflow of the positive cases in the territory yet.

Earlier, China reportedly tightened restrictions on the movement of people near the Russian border in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases. According to reports, the Heilongjiang province in China emerged as the new hotspot, with new coronavirus clusters linked to a hospital in the provincial capital, where wearing face masks was immediately made compulsory.

