China Reports Six New Coronavirus Infections, Five Asymptomatic Cases

China, on June 7, recorded six new cases of coronavirus, three more as compared to a day before, the country’s National Health Commission reported. According to the commission, five out of the total cases involved travellers arriving from abroad. The remaining case was locally transmitted in southern island province of Hainan.

In addition to that, the NHC also confirmed five new asymptomatic cases, without symptoms, compared with two reported on June 6. Experts have reportedly claimed that Asymptomatic cases are now posing a threat of a second wave in the country. China, where the infections emerged last year has reported 84,186 total cases as of now, out of which 4,638 people have died, the latest report by John Hopkins University stated.

COVID-19 Free Wuhan

Wuhan, which recently finished its mass testing of 10 million people, reportedly announced that its last three COVID-19 patients have reportedly been discharged and the central Chinese city now has recorded zero cases of the virus. They were reportedly discharged after they tested negative for two nuclei acid tests within 24 hours. Their temperatures also fell to normal levels and their symptoms disappeared.

Meanwhile, following Wuhan's footsteps, another Chinese city close to the Russian border has ordered the COVID-19 tests for all 2.8 million residents, becoming the second city in the country after Wuhan, the first virus epicentre, conducted mass testing of its entire population, state-media reported on Thursday.

Some of the cities in the province registered clusters of coronavirus infections in April and May following an influx of Chinese nationals returning from Russia through the land border. Mudanjiang opted for mass testing after 15 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients reported there last week, state-run CGTN reported.

Image credits: PTI